Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $22.78 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 373,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,822 shares during the quarter. Hasbro accounts for about 1.8% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.27% of Hasbro worth $22,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Hasbro by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Hasbro by 134.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.09. 500,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,782. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $94.22.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

