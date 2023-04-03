Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 50 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after buying an additional 1,529,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in General Dynamics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $275,998,000 after acquiring an additional 73,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $4.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.36. The stock had a trading volume of 401,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,615. The company has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $207.42 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

