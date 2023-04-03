DHT (NYSE:DHT) Trading Down 8.2%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 1,151,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,476,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. DHT had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. DHT’s payout ratio is 400.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 261,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 206,039 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of DHT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 405,562 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter worth $883,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHT by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 45,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.