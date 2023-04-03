Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,950 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,950 ($48.53) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,200 ($51.60) target price on Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Investec upgraded Diageo to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($47.92) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($38.09) price target on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.56) to GBX 5,100 ($62.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,650 ($32.56) price target on Diageo in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,040.67 ($49.65).

Shares of DGE traded down GBX 6 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,608 ($44.33). The company had a trading volume of 2,216,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,388. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 3,363 ($41.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,067 ($49.97). The stock has a market cap of £81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2,312.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,549.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,644.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,499 ($42.99) per share, for a total transaction of £8,257.64 ($10,145.77). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 937 shares of company stock worth $3,308,396. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

