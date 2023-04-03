Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Gap Down to $164.58

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $164.58, but opened at $159.11. Diamond Hill Investment Group shares last traded at $164.01, with a volume of 5,553 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $500.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.10.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Diamond Hill Investment Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Richard Scott Cooley purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.00 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,046. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,088,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

