Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Gap Down to $164.58

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $164.58, but opened at $159.11. Diamond Hill Investment Group shares last traded at $164.01, with a volume of 5,553 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $500.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.10.
Diamond Hill Investment Group Cuts Dividend
Insider Transactions at Diamond Hill Investment Group
In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Richard Scott Cooley purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.00 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,046. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,088,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile
Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.