DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DRH shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

DRH opened at $8.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,259,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 43,548 shares during the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Featured Articles

