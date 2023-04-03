DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,070,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the February 28th total of 8,700,000 shares. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.6 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.23. 1,650,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,351. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.10 and its 200 day moving average is $121.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at $33,872,991.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,872,991.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $909,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 268,648 shares of company stock valued at $38,694,730. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Argus increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Williams Trading lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

