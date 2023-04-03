Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Short Interest Update

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the February 28th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 267,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

NYSE:DIN traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,135. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $61.03 and a one year high of $82.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day moving average is $71.11. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.87.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.26 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 41.30%.

Insider Activity at Dine Brands Global

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $41,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,542.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

