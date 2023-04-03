Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Distribution Solutions Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGR opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.88. Distribution Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $25.66 and a 12-month high of $55.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

About Distribution Solutions Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

