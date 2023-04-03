Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Distribution Solutions Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DSGR opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.88. Distribution Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $25.66 and a 12-month high of $55.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group
About Distribution Solutions Group
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.