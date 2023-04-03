Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT Raised to C$92.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DLMAF. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at $60.00 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.99.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

