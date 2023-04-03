Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.96

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.96 and last traded at C$3.88, with a volume of 13631 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Dorel Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.87, a PEG ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.11.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.