DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the February 28th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,659. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.56.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Articles

