Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Short Interest Update

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the February 28th total of 8,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:DUK traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.09. 6,030,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,049,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after acquiring an additional 816,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,765,000 after acquiring an additional 243,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

