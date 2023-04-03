Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.17

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.17 and last traded at C$10.17, with a volume of 429952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.86.

DPM has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dundee Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.92.

The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.77%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 22,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$200,050.40. In related news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 26,930 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total transaction of C$245,332.30. Also, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 22,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$200,050.40. Insiders sold 52,163 shares of company stock worth $470,008 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

