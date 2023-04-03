Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Short Interest Up 10.4% in March

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,840,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the February 28th total of 16,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.
Several research firms have weighed in on DVAX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.
Shares of DVAX stock remained flat at $9.81 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 293,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,257. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.45. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
