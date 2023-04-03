Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Short Interest Up 10.4% in March

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,840,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the February 28th total of 16,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVAX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of DVAX stock remained flat at $9.81 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 293,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,257. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.45. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $232,210.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

