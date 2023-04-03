EAC 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6,121.73 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. EAC has a market cap of $5.44 million and $6,121.73 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.13 or 0.00327818 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00012140 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000892 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01785116 USD and is up 36.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,932.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.