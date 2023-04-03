Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,779,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,346,000 after buying an additional 96,946 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,768,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,598,000 after buying an additional 155,326 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,290,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,340,000 after buying an additional 36,144 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,247,000 after buying an additional 50,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 959,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,734,000 after buying an additional 61,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FBND traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $46.18. The stock had a trading volume of 446,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average of $45.33. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $49.83.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.