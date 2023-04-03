Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Has $3.65 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,023,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.07. 1,288,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,094,916. The company has a market cap of $119.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.