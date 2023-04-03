Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Has $8.52 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises 2.0% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $263.58. The company had a trading volume of 294,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,214. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.52. The company has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

