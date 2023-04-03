Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Invests $2.52 Million in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE TRV traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.23. 441,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,724. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.40.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

