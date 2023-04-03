Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Purchases 21,230 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,230 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 198,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,415,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,942,353. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $29.27.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $189,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,404,644.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,625 shares of company stock worth $7,950,238 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.52.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

