Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Sells 1,107 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for approximately 1.3% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $3,046,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total transaction of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,850.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total transaction of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,850.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,815 shares of company stock worth $4,543,688. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $395.37. The company had a trading volume of 258,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,678. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $391.28 and its 200-day moving average is $367.32. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

