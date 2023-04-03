Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Sells 6,105 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC cut its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,716. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

