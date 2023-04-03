East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Price Target Cut to C$1.75

East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$3.50 to C$1.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 116.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on East Side Games Group from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get East Side Games Group alerts:

East Side Games Group Stock Up 1.3 %

East Side Games Group stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.81. 35,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,767. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of C$66.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.05. East Side Games Group has a one year low of C$0.55 and a one year high of C$2.84.

East Side Games Group Company Profile

Leaf Mobile Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and publishes free-to-play casual mobile games worldwide. It owns and operates GameKit, a software platform for casual or idle narrative driven game development, as well as engages in the sale of in-game virtual items and advertising. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for East Side Games Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Side Games Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.