EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Short Interest Up 6.5% in March

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 752,700 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the February 28th total of 706,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 79.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.30.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

EGP stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.04. The stock had a trading volume of 90,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,829. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $217.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.90%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

