Edge Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $116.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

