Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Short Interest Up 9.0% in March

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the February 28th total of 7,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $70.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,468,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,345. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Edison International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 184.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Edison International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 449,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 106,084 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 2,742.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 532,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,186,000 after acquiring an additional 514,047 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 133,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 730,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Articles

