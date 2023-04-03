Efinity Token (EFI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $45.95 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0740 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $45.95 million and $604,907.72 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token launched on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 620,962,260 tokens. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

