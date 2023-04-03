Electronic Control Security Inc. (OTCMKTS:EKCS) Short Interest Update

Electronic Control Security Inc. (OTCMKTS:EKCS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Electronic Control Security Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EKCS remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. Electronic Control Security has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.
About Electronic Control Security
