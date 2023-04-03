Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the February 28th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Elis Price Performance

OTCMKTS ELSSF remained flat at $15.50 on Friday. Elis has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50.

Elis Company Profile

Elis SA provides linen and work wear textile, hygiene, and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers table, kitchen, and hotel linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; floor protection mats, mops, and wiping cloths; industrial wipers; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; and pest control, insect control, or disinfection services.

Further Reading

