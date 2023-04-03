Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Shares Up 6.5%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) shares shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $15.35. 616,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,180,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

ERF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 5.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

