EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

ENLC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnLink Midstream

In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 0.7 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,480 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,687,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,736 shares during the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 5,445,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,692,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENLC opened at $10.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 2.56.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

See Also

