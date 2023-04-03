Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the February 28th total of 6,010,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.59.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Down 3.7 %

Enphase Energy stock traded down $7.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,536,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,274,376. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.82. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $128.67 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.