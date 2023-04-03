Enzi Wealth Has $3.02 Million Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Enzi Wealth cut its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Enzi Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Enzi Wealth owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,051,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,947,000 after buying an additional 265,619 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,893,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,878,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 286,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after buying an additional 35,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $22,405,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,937,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,092,843. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.81.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

