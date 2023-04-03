Enzi Wealth Reduces Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Enzi Wealth lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Enzi Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,422,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,216. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $123.30.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

