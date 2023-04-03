EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Short Interest Up 9.8% in March

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the February 28th total of 6,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources Stock Up 5.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.68.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $6.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.41. 5,002,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,947,235. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.22.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

