Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$7.25 at National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.33.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Shares of CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equinox Gold Company Profile

In other Equinox Gold news, Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$130,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$498,762.20. Insiders sold a total of 39,869 shares of company stock valued at $218,874 over the last quarter.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

