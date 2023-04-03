Ernest Eadie Acquires 4,285,714 Shares of Alderan Resources Limited (ASX:AL8) Stock

Alderan Resources Limited (ASX:AL8 – Get Rating) insider Ernest Eadie purchased 4,285,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,000.00).

Alderan Resources Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship property is the Detroit project located in Detroit Mining District, Utah. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

