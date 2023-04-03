Ethereum Classic Trading 5.4% Higher This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.85 billion and approximately $136.42 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.29 or 0.00072489 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,991.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.06 or 0.00328886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00012262 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.33 or 0.00565613 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.18 or 0.00454331 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003564 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,266,508 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

