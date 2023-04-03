Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Down 5.3%

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) shares were down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.70 and last traded at $32.83. Approximately 151,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 445,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on EVBG shares. Stephens raised their target price on Everbridge from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Everbridge Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.41.

Insider Transactions at Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $826,645.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $826,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,009,928.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $359,586.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 213,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 169,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 40,102 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

