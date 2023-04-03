Evolution AB (publ) (EVVTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.7858 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of EVVTY opened at $133.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.64. Evolution AB has a 12-month low of $69.57 and a 12-month high of $134.46.

Get Evolution AB (publ) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Evolution AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.