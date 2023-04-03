Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €28.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) received a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVK. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($31.18) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($21.51) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.70 ($19.03) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.00 ($16.13) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of FRA EVK traded up €0.11 ($0.12) on Monday, reaching €19.36 ($20.82). 1,093,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($28.80) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($35.45). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €19.01.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

