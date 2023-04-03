FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,957 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $228.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.14.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.