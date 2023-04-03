Fetch.ai (FET) Market Capitalization Achieves $291.44 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $291.44 million and $43.22 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00061686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00039805 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007132 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017891 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000194 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

