Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 343,092 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,544,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343,092 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $116,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 673,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,898,000 after buying an additional 68,109 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 84,863 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,280. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.14.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

