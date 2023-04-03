Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 6,624 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $65,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,167. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $230.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.75. The stock has a market cap of $279.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.