Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 99,839 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,329,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,839 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.50% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $321,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,558,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.96. 503,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,538. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

