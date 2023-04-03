Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 49,208 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.10% of Union Pacific worth $131,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.18. The stock had a trading volume of 471,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,741. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $260.69. The company has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.62 and a 200 day moving average of $204.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

