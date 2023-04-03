Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 73,268 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,268 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.16% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $103,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

VIG stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.41. The company had a trading volume of 572,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,114. The firm has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.36.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

