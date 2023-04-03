Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,633 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,963 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.18% of Palo Alto Networks worth $77,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,582 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $359,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $297,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.03.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 157,644 shares of company stock worth $27,482,009 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.17. 740,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,473,075. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.97. The company has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,723.85, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

